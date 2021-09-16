Cottonwood returning to dominance in Class 2A

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - Four games into the 2021 season and the Cottonwood Bears seem to be finding their identity. And that is smash mouth football.

The Bears dominated in the trenches this past Friday night to the tune of 57-24 victory over the Abbeville Yellow Jackets marking the Bears first win over a ranked opponents since 2014.

Cottonwood’s two wins this year already matching last season’s win total with a lot of ball left to play this year.

A chunk of the success this season goes to the guys leading the charge on the offensive line.

“The offensive line is the heart and soul of the team and the heartbeat of the team,” said head coach Dustin Harrison. “That group is a special group with four seniors. They are a group that is committed to what it takes to be successful.”

“Just great team chemistry working over the summer,” said senior Gade Rister. “We’re just playing as a team, as a family. It’s just really working so far.”

“There’s nothing like driving someone into the dirt and that’s kind of what we do every play,” said senior Ben Williams. “That’s about it. You just really let the man know that you’re stronger than he is and more physical than he is.”

The Bears will look to pick up another key region win on the road Friday against the Elba Tigers.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.