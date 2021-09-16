Advertisement

Coffee County Superintendent extends mask policy

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks,...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for the first day of school at Sessums Elementary School in Riverview, Fla.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - Students in the Coffee County Schools System will have to keep wearing face masks at school.

Thursday, CCSS Superintendent Kelly Cobb made the decision to extend the system’s mask requirements until further notice.

Superintendent Cobb said in a letter to students, and the community that she had consulted with local health officials, schools nurses, and the system’s leadership team, before making the decision.

Cobb was encouraged by the system’s progress in reducing the number of COVID cases. Over the last week, the system had 27 positive cases.

The district will continue with no restrictions on outdoor activities and will not require quarantining of students in close contact with a positive classmate as long as they are symptom-free.

You can read Superintendent Cobb’s letter below.

