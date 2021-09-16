CAC hosts 27th annual “Tee Off for Kids” Golf Tournament

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s one of the biggest golf tournaments in the area, the annual Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center’s “Tee Off For Kids” tournament.

Golfers from across the Wiregrass, and some joining from out of state, teed it off to show their support for the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center.

This tournament is the organizations biggest fundraiser, marking 27 years of playing golf to help children. All proceeds from the tournament go to the organization, which works with DHR and law enforcement to ensure the safety and well-being of children who suffer abuse.

Lindsey Wagner, Golf Tournament Coordinator, said they look forward to this fundraising day on the course all year long.

“Everyone here is here to support our cause in reducing the trauma and anxiety experienced by child abuse victims in the Dale, Houston, Henry and Geneva County areas,” Wagner said. “So, the golfers get to come out and have a good time and enjoy their day and play golf, but they know they are here to support our cause as well.”

Wagner said this fundraiser is crucial to continue providing free services to children. The total amount is not calculated yet, but Wagner said this could be the highest amount raised in the tournament over the past four years.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

