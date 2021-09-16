Advertisement

Another day of scattered showers and storms

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – The rainy pattern continues today, scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. This will keep our temperatures cooler in the lower 80s for highs. We will see much of the same for Friday and into the weekend as well, by Monday rain chances start to drop off a bit and temperatures will be on the rise into the upper 80s.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 81°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds SE 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 84°. Winds S 5 mph. 60%

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Low: 72° High: 84° 50%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Low: 71° High: 82° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 71° High: 85° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 88° 10%

THUR: Party cloudy. Low: 71° High: 88° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 88° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

