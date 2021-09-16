Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old in Montana
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(KFYR/Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert in Montana was issued Thursday for a missing 15-year-old girl.
The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Department said Dana Johnston is 5-foot-6, 130 pounds and last seen in Fort Peck on Wednesday night wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, KFYR reported.
According to the alert, she was assaulted by two unidentified females before someone, identified as 21-year-old Cheri Granbois, dragged her into a black, dual-cab pickup truck with a toolbox in the back.
Granbois was described as approximately 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Department at 406-653-6240 or call 911.
Copyright 2021 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.