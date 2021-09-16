Advertisement

Alabama Power crews helping in Texas following Hurricane Nicholas

SOURCE: Alabama Power, Alabama Power crews going to Texas
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power sent crew to help in Texas following Hurricane Nicholas.

About 150 lineman and support personnel left Wednesday morning for Houston. They will be joined by another 150 contractors from Alabama in assisting Center-Point Energy with storm restoration.

Adam Swafford, engineering supervisor, Alabama Power said, “We’re always glad to go help them. We need the help when we are impacted by storms and we get them to come help us, so it’s always an honor to go help them and to help get a sense of normalcy back to the customers there.”

Hurricane Nicholas knocked out power to approximately 300,000 of its customers.

Alabama Power gave us video of crews leaving for Texas.

