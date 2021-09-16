Advertisement

ADPH addresses ‘concern’ over possible antibody treatment shortage

While the health department encourages the treatment, ADPH said it is not a replacement to...
While the health department encourages the treatment, ADPH said it is not a replacement to getting vaccinated.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama medical professionals showed concern this week over the federal government’s decision to limit access to monoclonal antibody treatment.

“What I’m more worried about is the restriction on the availability of monoclonal antibodies,” Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, told WSFA 12 News on Monday. “I’m quite certain monoclonal antibodies have played a major role in keeping people out of the hospital.”

On Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced the state will play a larger role in distribution. Rather than medical facilities ordering treatments from manufacturers, they will now come through the state.

The federal government will determine each state’s weekly amount of monoclonal antibody products based on COVID-19 cases and the amount of products being used by healthcare providers.

ADPH’s Dr. Karen Landers said that while “there’s a concern” over a possible shortage, the health department is involved in the process and has Alabama’s best interests at heart.

“The state will be working in this, and of course, the state’s mission being so strongly focused on getting this product out to entities to be able to use this product for patients,” Landers said. “The state of Alabama continues to work very hard on that particular mission.”

ADPH will identify locations that receive products as well as the number of products delivered.

While the health department encourages the treatment as soon as possible to prevent further hospitalizations, Landers said it does not replace the vaccine, as the immunity created through monoclonal antibody treatments wears off in about 90 days.

“Vaccine is everywhere,” Landers said. “So again, get your vaccine and follow your mitigation so that you will significantly reduce your risk of getting COVID and you won’t have to be treated with monoclonal antibodies.”

In addition to vaccines being more preventative, the doctor also said it is easier to get the shot than wait for monoclonal antibody treatments.

She said the infusion process takes about an hour, followed by an observation period that can tack on an additional hour.

“It’s not a simple process,” Landers said. “So that’s just something to be aware of, and to help people to understand that that’s part of the reason we say it’s not a substitute for vaccine.”

“Early on, I was hearing people say, ‘Well, I’m not really worried about it anymore, we’ve got these monoclonal antibodies, I’ll just go get that if I get sick,’” Landers said. “That’s not necessarily the thing you want to do and the way you want to approach this.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hospital monitor.
“Unpleasant” cause driving Alabama’s decline in COVID hospitalizations
NPF president says no way it won’t happen this year
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Serrell Taylor is a respiratory therapist at Southeast Health. He overcame a deathly case of...
“I made it” - Respiratory Therapist survives COVID
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 761K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
(Source: WALB)
Early Co. deputy sharing his story and fight against prostate cancer
Hospital bed rolling down the hallway.
Wiregrass hospital COVID patient update
A hospital monitor.
“Unpleasant” cause driving Alabama’s decline in COVID hospitalizations