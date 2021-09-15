Wiregrass hospital COVID patient update

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama COVID hospitalizations are decreasing, but the number of COVID patients remains high on Wednesday the state is cared for 2,325 people.

The Wiregrass is also seeing a slight decline in COVID patients.

On Wednesday, Southeast Health cared for 88 COVID patients. Flowers Hospital cared for 55. Dale Medical Center cared for 11. Wiregrass Hospital cared for eight.

News 4 also reached out to Medical Center Enterprise, they say they are seeing a decline in COVID patients but are not releasing current numbers.

While numbers are decreasing, hospitals remain strained. Across Alabama the majority of hospitalized continues to be unvaccinated.

Last week UAB admitted its 5,000th COVID patient. Dr. Sarah Nafziger, UAB Vice President of Clinical Support Services, said this was a somber moment. She acknowledges the “tremendous toll” this pandemic has taken on the healthcare community.

“I know it’s been a difficult task and a difficult journey for us,” Dr. Nafziger said. “Our healthcare workers are tired but they are still coming to work and still here to take care of you so just want to give a nod to my coworkers and colleagues, not only at UAB hospital but at all the healthcare facilities in the state. I know they are exhausted and really counting on the community to help us out to really put this pandemic behind us.”

Health leaders unfortunately attribute this COVID hospitalization decline to patient deaths. According to the Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson the state reports more than 40 deaths a day over the last three weeks.

