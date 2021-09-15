Advertisement

Rain At Times

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Remember, wipers on, lights on. It's the law in Virginia. Rain is in the forecast.
Remember, wipers on, lights on. It's the law in Virginia. Rain is in the forecast.
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Warm and humid weather continues for the end of the week with more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms at times. We’ll see rain chances continue through the weekend, with some drier weather on tap by the time we get to the middle of next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low near 70°.  Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High near 81°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 71°.  Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 71° High: 84° 60%

SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 84° 50%

SUN: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 82° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 85° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 88° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 88° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts.  Seas 2-3 feet.

