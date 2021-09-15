Rain At Times

SYNOPSIS – Warm and humid weather continues for the end of the week with more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms at times. We’ll see rain chances continue through the weekend, with some drier weather on tap by the time we get to the middle of next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low near 70°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High near 81°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 71°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 84° 60%

SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 84° 50%

SUN: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 82° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 85° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 88° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 88° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.