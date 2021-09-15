Rain At Times
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Warm and humid weather continues for the end of the week with more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms at times. We’ll see rain chances continue through the weekend, with some drier weather on tap by the time we get to the middle of next week.
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low near 70°. Winds E at 5 mph.
TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High near 81°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 71°. Winds SE at 5 mph.
EXTENDED
FRI: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 84° 60%
SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 84° 50%
SUN: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 82° 60%
MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 85° 30%
TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 88° 20%
WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 88° 10%
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.
