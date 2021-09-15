NPF president says no way it won’t happen this year

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - COVID got in the way of the National Peanut Festival in 2020 but this year’s event is full steam ahead.

The plan is to make this the biggest event yet. In 2019, 212,800 people walked through the gates of the festival, this year, they are hoping for upwards of 250,000.

Although the weeklong festival is not until November, some events are already in the final stages.

“Baking cake, baking recipe contests, and all that goes on. And then after that, we have horticulture and field crops. And all that happens,” says NPF President, Joe Snell. “They have to get all that done before the festival so we can show who won first place, second place, all the prizes and awards.”

There will be local music and new rides, and a lot of the crowd favorites back at the fairgrounds.

“We’re going to have the corndog man. We’re going to have ear of corn,” Snell confirms. “We’ll have elephant ears. We have the pork chops, and we’ll have of course our kettle corn people come from Wisconsin. They’re super nice people.”

Missing last year was disappointing but the planning and safety equipment purchased to make that festival safe will be used this year if need be.

“We’re going to go by whatever the CDC tells us to do. We want everybody to be safe. It doesn’t matter what we have to do. We’re gonna do it.”

Snell encourages everyone who comes to the festival to be vaccinated.

Snell also says there is no way the festival won’t happen this year. Thursday, Sept. 16 they will have a meeting with Corey Kirkland, ADPH’s Public Health Administrator for the Wiregrass, to discuss more health safety details.

The Little Miss Peanut competition is the next event for the Festival on October 2nd. Tickets are on sale at the Dothan Civic Center box office.

