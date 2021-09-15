‘Monster Houses’ in Walton County could be seeing their last days

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County has had an issue with what’s called “Monster Houses”, where 30 or more people will be staying in a home that is only meant for 10 or 12.

This has led to other problems like parking, noise, and traffic. County leaders have said, something has to be done about it.

Walton County Public Information Officer Louis Svehla says right now, there is no way to regulate that, but they are trying to find ways they can.

The county is looking at a short-term rental ordinance, but they want the community to get involved. So they will be holding public meetings for residents to voice their opinions.

”This is the beginning of that process to draft an ordinance that they will be taking to public meetings. Which we really want the public to be part of to find ways to regulate. That we can do that legally and ensure safety, cleanliness and make sure that our neighborhoods; are really being used as they should,” Svehla said.

Svehla says a short-term rental ordinance is something that, historically, has never been done in Walton County.

