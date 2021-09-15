Headland band to perform at Under the Oaks concert this Friday

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The Headland Chamber is nearing the end of its 2021 concert series “Under The Oaks.”

There are still two events, including this Friday, September 17th.

Local band Momma Try’d will be performing from 7 to 10 p.m. There will also be food truck vendors and shopping.

“This season has been amazing. We’ve had an excellent turnout every single month. And it seems like it get bigger and better each time. So we just invite the whole wiregrass community out to experience Under the Oaks in Headland,” said Adrienne Wilkins, director of Headland Chamber.

A car show is also a highlight of each event. If you have a car that you’re interested in registering, you can click here.

