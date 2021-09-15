Former pro athlete turned Slocomb coach

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Former NFL player Jake Allen is using his football journey to inspire and teach the next generation of athletes at Slocomb.

“The reason why I got into it was to give back to these kids,” said Allen. “If I can change just one kid’s life and help them from the journey I had. If I can change just one thing about them and help them get to that next level, job well done for me.”

Allen played junior college ball before transferring to then Division III Mississippi College and went pro in 2008.

“I wasn’t the fastest guy,” said Allen. “I wasn’t the biggest guy, but I worked hard.”

That hard work is what he is now preaching to the Redtops.

Allen added, “So, it’s not about where you come from, it’s all about where you end up at. Now, I’m just ready to give back from what I’ve learned and give back to these kids.”

The Slocomb football team raves about Coach Allen and the unique opportunity they have to learn from a former pro.

“We’ve come to know each other pretty well,” said Slocomb senior Caulin Thomas. “He’s got a lot of knowledge for the game. He always has a positive attitude. He just brings that type of energy to practice that makes us want to be out here every day and work harder and get better as a team.”

Slocomb senior Jaylen Nobles added, “Not many people have coaches out here that can show you what you did wrong physically at full speed you know, and then make you correct it and still make you look good at the same time. So, just to have him out here it’s a blessing.”

And the feeling is mutual.

“These are great kids,” said Allen. “These kids work hard. They are willing to do the extra work and I love the environment here. I love the environment Coach Tisdale has set for us with these kids and I just love it here.”

Coach Allen is in year number two with the Redtops.

