Early County High School raises funds for permanent memorial for football coach

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Early County High School football raised $2,000 to honor former coach Travis Price.

The school met their goal on Sept. 11, one week after the fundraiser was opened.

Price was an alumnus that also gave back to the school and community. He was a paraprofessional and coached football, basketball, baseball and track for Early County Middle and High schools.

When Price passed in January 2021, the impact was heavy on students. Their hope is that the memorial can be a reminder of his importance to the community.

“I think that he will always be able to know he always had a lasting impact on all of our kids because he started with them when they were in elementary school,” says Joel Harvin, Head Football Coach, Early County High School. “You know because putting a bench was the least that we could do, and that way most of the kids that are coming up will always know that Coach Travis is always looking over them”

For now, the school intends to have the bench in place by their homecoming game on Oct. 1 to honor coach Price.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

