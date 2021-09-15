A cool and wet Wednesday

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – We are setting up for a rainy and cloudy Wednesday with scattered showers off and on throughout the day. Isolated flash flooding can’t be completely ruled out. Temperatures are going to be kept cool today with highs in the upper 70s today and upper 70s, lowers 80s for Thursday. Our rainy pattern turns a bit drier heading into the weekend, though it won’t be shower-free either Saturday or Sunday.

TODAY – Overcast, rain showers. High near 77. Winds E 5-10 mph. 90%

TONIGHT – Cloudy, scattered showers. Low near 70. Winds Light ESE. 40%

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 79° Winds SE 5-10 mph. 60%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 70° High: 82° 60%

SAT: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 70° High: 84° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 71° High: 84° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 72° High: 87° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 88° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, a shower or two. Low: 69° High: 86° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

