Construction underway for ESCC nursing wing

By Nick Brooks
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Construction is underway at Enterprise State Community College for their new nursing wing.

The wing is being renovated in part of Wallace Hall.

It will have a 5-bed low fidelity simulation and 2-bed high fidelity simulation.

Applications for the program will be open on ESCC’s website before September ends with 16 to 20 spots in the new program available.

“It’s an exciting time here at ESCC,” said Amy Phillips, ESCC Nursing Program Coordinator. “We are looking forward to the changes that are taking place and meeting the healthcare needs of our community.”

The new wing is set to be completed before the start of the spring term.

