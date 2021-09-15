Construction underway for ESCC nursing wing

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Construction is underway at Enterprise State Community College for their new nursing wing.

The wing is being renovated in part of Wallace Hall.

It will have a 5-bed low fidelity simulation and 2-bed high fidelity simulation.

Applications for the program will be open on ESCC’s website before September ends with 16 to 20 spots in the new program available.

“It’s an exciting time here at ESCC,” said Amy Phillips, ESCC Nursing Program Coordinator. “We are looking forward to the changes that are taking place and meeting the healthcare needs of our community.”

The new wing is set to be completed before the start of the spring term.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.