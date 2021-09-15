Advertisement

4 will circle Earth on 1st SpaceX private flight

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — For the first time in 60 years of human spaceflight, a rocket is poised to blast into orbit with no professional astronauts on board, only four tourists.

SpaceX’s first private flight will be led by a 38-year-old entrepreneur who’s bankrolling the entire trip.

He’s taking two sweepstakes winners with him on the three-day trip circling Earth, along with a healthcare worker who survived childhood cancer.

They’ll soar 100 miles higher than the International Space Station, aiming for an altitude of 357 miles.

Liftoff is set for Wednesday night from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey responds after campaign Facebook page is banned
Serrell Taylor is a respiratory therapist at Southeast Health. He overcame a deathly case of...
“I made it” - Respiratory Therapist survives COVID
Steven Smalley booking photo from September 14, 2021.
Man fires at customer then steals his car
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 3
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 3
Geneva County Road 49 is set to begin the repaving process on Tuesday, but the preparation...
People seek reimbursement from Geneva Co. Commission for car damage

Latest News

Construction of ESCC's nursing wing is underway
Construction underway for ESCC nursing wing
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
In this Sept. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader...
Kim Jong Un’s sister warns of ‘destruction’ of S.Korean ties
Construction of ESCC's nursing wing is underway
Construction underway for ESCC nursing wing
The pharmaceutical company is planning to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration on...
Pfizer vaccine data expected soon for kids 5 to 11, CEO says