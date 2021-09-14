Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity looking for crafters

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - The information below was provided by Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity.

Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity is excited to announce the 3rd Annual Restoration Bid and Buy Fundraiser. This year’s event will once again be an Online Auction the night of November 18, 2021.

How It Works: Crafters from the community can come by the ReStore, located at 2086 Montgomery Highway, Dothan and choose an item from our stock at no cost, take it home and bring it back to life! For those with extra creativity you may use something you have at home or find as you are riding through town, we just ask you take a before picture and forward it to us so we and the community can see what a work of art that has been created! All items will be posted online and the bidding will begin.

Our 3rd Annual Restoration Bid & Buy "Before" pieces are ready for pick up beginning in the morning at our ReStore... Posted by Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity on Monday, September 13, 2021

We will have three awards this year, a People’s Choice Award in the amount of $500, a Facebook Favorite of $250 and a Blue Ribbon Award will be given to the high school art class with the most popular children’s chair renovation. All rules for this event must be picked up at the ReStore. Items will be available for pickup beginning Tuesday, September 14th. The deadline to turn in your piece will be November 9, 2021.

The goal for this year’s auction is $30,000 which will help us build or restore home number 137. With each home built we are building a better community for all! Follow along on our Facebook page, Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity, and see all the items that will be available for auction and also what comes into the store daily! You never know what surprises we will have.

