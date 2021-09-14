Advertisement

Veterans Gardening Project

Garden
Garden(WILX)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Friendship and a common passion… that’s what brings participants to Landmark Park for the “Gardening Club for Veterans”. The club is possible thanks to the Alabama cooperative extension system. Each meeting has a guest speaker that teaches different gardening techniques along with snacks and beverages provided by SNAP-ED Educator.

The new gardening skills are a plus… but the real benefit of the club can only be described by one of its attendees, Lisa Lopez who is a retired combat veteran shares her take away from the club.

“We come and just by looking at the other veterans knowing that okay something happens i got your back … we may be the best of buddies and go our separate ways but in this time and space we look after one another like we look after our plants.”

The crops harvested are donated to the Wiregrass Area Foodbank. The group meets every other Tuesday and encourages others to join... You don’t need to be a veteran to be a part of the group.

