Advertisement

US to require COVID vaccine for green card applicants

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. New U.S. studies released on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 show COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective, especially against hospitalizations and death, even against the extra-contagious delta variant.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that migrants applying for permanent residence in the U.S. would need to be fully vaccinated.

Effective Oct. 1, applicants for green cards, and others as deemed necessary, would need to be vaccinated to complete the immigration medical examination, according to the DHS agency US. Center for Immigration Services.

The guidance is being updated in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for civil surgeons. Applicants must receive one or two doses, depending on the vaccines, and submit proof of vaccination.

USCIS stated it may grant waivers based on age, medical or supply reasons. People also can apply for waivers based on religious beliefs or moral conventions, the agency said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 3
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 3
Ala. set to get less monoclonal antibodies from the government
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Gator suspected of killing elderly man in Ida floodwaters captured
Geneva County Road 49 is set to begin the repaving process on Tuesday, but the preparation...
People seek reimbursement from Geneva Co. Commission for car damage
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey responds after campaign Facebook page is banned

Latest News

Masoud Mahjouri-Samani, assistant professor in electrical and computer engineering, tests...
Auburn University engineers create device that instantly reveals COVID-19 test results
Mack Arline is accused of child abuse and threatening to burn down a house.
Sheriff’s office: Man sends video of himself spraying sleeping toddler with bleach, threatens to kill children
Enterprise State Community College
ESCC receives $1.16 million grant for new Educational Opportunity Center
Deputies found Mack Arline backing out of the driveway with two young children inside.
Sheriff's office: Man accused of child abuse, driving drunk
Crafters from the community can come by the ReStore, located at 2086 Montgomery Highway, Dothan...
Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity looking for crafters