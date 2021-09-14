Troy University announces future polymer research center; begins tearing down McCartha Hall

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Another well-known building at Troy University is coming down.

For the past seven decades, McCartha Hall was the home of several programs over the years, including the College of Education and the Air Force ROTC.

Crews began demolition Tuesday morning, which is expected to take about six weeks.

“But it’s time. It’s seen its’ time,” said Major General Walter Givhan, the Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement and Economic Development.

Now, a new building will take its place, as a new project will begin to take shape.

“This is going to be a state-of-the-art, world-class facility that’s really going to help us advance into research, particularly research into polymers and plastics,” Givhan said.

Once complete, it will be called The Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences, and will give students critical hands-on experience.

“They’ll be looking at specific processes, how you can do something and make it better. How can you recycle more kinds of materials. If you’re having an issue with smell on a plastic, how can you remove that smell. So, it’s very important to this effort to recycle more and more plastic in this particular case,” Givhan said.

The price tag is a whopping twelve million dollars.

“We’ve been very fortunate. The governor has been very generous with bond money that we’ve gotten, as well as economic development money, and we’ve also gotten federal grant money, part of which we can use here from the national institute of standards and technologies. So, it’s all going to come together in a wonderful way,” Givhan said.

The new center is expected to be complete by September 2023.

