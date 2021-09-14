Advertisement

‘Substantial’ daily death rate cited for Alabama’s COVID-19 hospitalization decline

(Adam Mintzer)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate continues to decline after a two-month surge in cases. But health officials have warned the plateau and fall could be temporary as they continue to watch for new infections attributable to Labor Day and college football game gatherings.

On Tuesday, the state saw a drop of nearly 75 hospitalizations related to the coronavirus, leaving health care providers to treat 2,401 for the disease. The state is now treating the same number of patients from one month ago when there were 2,402 COVID-19 inpatients on Aug. 14.

That Aug. 14 rate came as the state’s surge continued, topping out at just under 2,900 cases at the start of September. For reference, there were just 179 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide at the beginning of the surge on July 3.

Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, said Monday that he’s “hopeful but not confident yet that things are beginning to improve,” and noted that “one of the reasons our hospitalization numbers appear to be stable to declining is because we’ve had a pretty substantial daily death count. We’re reporting more than 40 deaths a day now for almost three weeks.”

Nationally, while the number of COVID-19 cases are slowly decreasing, the number of deaths continues to rise. Alabama has reported 557 COVID-19 deaths in the last 10 days.

Alabama had led the nation with one of the highest testing positivity percentage rates when, at one point during the surge, nearly 25% of COVID-19 tests came back positive. That number has also declined, though it remains high. The Alabama Department of Public Health’s moving seven-day percentage now shows a 19.3% positive rate.

ADPH says that of the 90,000 tests reported in the last seven days, more than 17,000, or nearly 1 in 5, had the virus. About 4,000 of those newly confirmed cases were reported in the last day.

The number of hospitalized pediatric COVID-19 patients remains relatively unchanged in recent weeks with around 50 being hospitalized at any given time. According to the hospital association, there are currently 46 children being treated, 21 of whom are in ICUs. Seven are on ventilators.

There are also 25 pregnant women in the state hospitalized because of the virus, two of whom are in the ICU.

Data from ADPH and the hospital association continues to show the vast majority of the 2,355 adults being treated for COVID-19 - about 84% - are unvaccinated. Of those, 761 are in the ICU and 73%, or 558 patients are on ventilators.

The state’s ICU bed deficit continues to be a major concern for health care professionals. It’s demand surpassed supply on Aug. 17 and has yet to return to parity. The hospital association reports that, as of Tuesday, there were 1,549 designated ICU beds and 1,592 ICU patients, a deficit of 43 beds.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey responds after campaign Facebook page is banned
Serrell Taylor is a respiratory therapist at Southeast Health. He overcame a deathly case of...
“I made it” - Respiratory Therapist survives COVID
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 3
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 3
Steven Smalley booking photo from September 14, 2021.
Man fires at customer then steals his car
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

September is National Suicide Prevention month.
Alabama’s suicide rate above national average, how to recognize the signs
Monoclonal antibody treatment distribution changing
New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached...
1 in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19 as hospitals struggle
Attorney General Marshall says he and other AGs aren’t afraid to sue over President Biden’s vaccine order
Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients