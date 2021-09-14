Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: Man sends video of himself spraying sleeping toddler with bleach, threatens to kill children

By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities arrested a man accused of spraying a sleeping 4-year-old with bleach and threatening to burn down the house.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Mack Arline recorded a video of himself spraying the child in the face with Clorox and sending it to the 4-year-old’s mother.

Authorities say the video also showed Arline soaking a bedroom of the home in tiki torch fuel, threatening to burn down the house.

Mack Arline is accused of child abuse and threatening to burn down a house.
Mack Arline is accused of child abuse and threatening to burn down a house.(Velusia Sheriff’s Office)

The children’s mother sent this video to police, telling officers that Arline was heavily intoxicated and threatening to kill their children.

The sheriff’s office released a video on Facebook showing the man backing out of the driveway in a vehicle with two young children inside.

“An 11-month-old baby wearing only a diaper was lying on Arline’s chest in front of the steering wheel, and a 2-year-old child was in the front passenger seat, unrestrained,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a press release.

Authorities say a bottle of Grey Goose vodka was found on the floorboard of the car with a plastic cup in the driver’s cup holder that smelled of alcohol.

The children were taken to safety while Arline was detained.

Authorities say Arline was so intoxicated, he had to be picked up and placed into a patrol car.

When law enforcement searched the home, deputies found the 4-year-old asleep on a bedroom floor with a bottle of bleach near him.

They also found an empty bottle of tiki torch fuel on a bed in another bedroom which was wet, according to the sheriff’s office.

Arline faces several charges, including aggravated child abuse, attempted arson and DUI.

