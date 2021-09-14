Advertisement

Rain chances increasing soon

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday with temperatures in the 80s again. The pattern turns wetter as we get into Wednesday, lasting through at least Friday. Some showers will be heavy with rain amounts of 1-2 inches in some of our western counties. Cloud cover and rainfall will limit high temperatures each day this work week. We should dry out some for the weekend but temperatures will struggle to breach the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY – Partly sunny, a shower or two. High near 87. Winds SE 5 mph. 20%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, stray showers Low near 71. Winds Light/variable. 10%

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 84° Winds E 5-10 mph. 50%

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 70° High: 83° 60%

FRI: Partly sunny. scattered showers Low: 70° High: 84° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, iso. showers. Low: 70° High: 86° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, iso. showers. Low: 71° High: 87° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, few showers Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, iso. showers. Low: 71° High: 87° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft.

