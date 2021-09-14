Rain Arrives For Mid-Week

SYNOPSIS – Plenty of clouds are on the way for the coming days as the remnants of Nicholas bring deep moisture into the Deep South. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, with more rain at times for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be running below normal over the days ahead.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 71°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. High near 87°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers with a thunderstorm possible. Low near 71°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

THU: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 79° 60%

FRI: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 82° 60%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 84° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 84° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 88° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

