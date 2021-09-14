Advertisement

Panama City Beach summer tourism numbers break records

By Katie Bente
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s the final countdown for the Panama City Beach summer tourism season, and some local businesses said it was a pretty busy one.

Pier Park has been packed and business has been booming.

“I feel like every summer we just get more and more busy,” Coastal Casuals Manager Natalia Smith said.

“It’s hard to give a number count of how many people were here,” Shimmering Seas Jewelry & Gifts Co-Owner John Olshefski said.

Visit Panama City Beach officials said this summer’s tourism numbers broke records.

“Our July numbers were up 52 percent over last year,” Visit Panama City Beach Vice President of Marketing Jayna Leach said.

Smith said she isn’t surprised. She said she’s been seeing hundreds of people going in and out of Pier Park, including her shop.

“They’ll go to the beach and they’ll come shopping and eat lunch. Sometimes during the days it’ll kind of slow down because everybody’s at the beach and stuff but then later at night, it’s like a whole different ball game,” Smith said.

Just a few doors down at Shimmering Seas, Olshefski said he’s been seeing the crowds since March.

“I mean we had a lot of people starting from spring break. I mean comparable to last year, there were a lot of people last year too but this year was a gangbuster,” Olshefski said.

But looking into the fall season, Olshefski said he isn’t sure what to expect.

“The kids, well they were doing remote studies but now they’re back in school ... and now more people are going back to work. So we’re kind of open earring and guessing like everybody else,” Olshefski said.

But schools do have breaks coming up, which Smith said really helps things along during the slower months. There is still a week left in the summer season.

Tourism officials said things might be calming down just a bit, but that probably won’t last very long.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey responds after campaign Facebook page is banned
Serrell Taylor is a respiratory therapist at Southeast Health. He overcame a deathly case of...
“I made it” - Respiratory Therapist survives COVID
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 3
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 3
Steven Smalley booking photo from September 14, 2021.
Man fires at customer then steals his car
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
September is National Suicide Prevention month.
Alabama’s suicide rate above national average, how to recognize the signs
Monoclonal antibody treatment distribution changing
Construction of ESCC's nursing wing is underway
Construction underway for ESCC nursing wing
Construction of ESCC's nursing wing is underway
Construction underway for ESCC nursing wing