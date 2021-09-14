Advertisement

Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state

A federal judge temporarily blocked the state of New York on Tuesday from forcing medical...
A federal judge temporarily blocked the state of New York on Tuesday from forcing medical workers to be vaccinated after a group of health care workers sued, saying their Constitutional rights were violated because the state’s mandate disallowed religious exemptions.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge temporarily blocked the state of New York on Tuesday from forcing medical workers to be vaccinated after a group of health care workers sued, saying their Constitutional rights were violated because the state’s mandate disallowed religious exemptions.

Judge David Hurd in Utica issued the order after 17 health professionals, including doctors and nurses, claimed in a lawsuit Monday that their rights were violated with a vaccine mandate that disallowed the exemptions.

The judge gave New York state until Sept. 22 to respond to the lawsuit in federal court in Utica.

The state issued the order Aug. 28, requiring at least a first shot for health care workers at hospitals and nursing homes by Sept. 27.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ala. set to get less monoclonal antibodies from the government
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 3
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 3
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Gator suspected of killing elderly man in Ida floodwaters captured
Geneva County Road 49 is set to begin the repaving process on Tuesday, but the preparation...
People seek reimbursement from Geneva Co. Commission for car damage
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms

Latest News

FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo people ride their bikes past a homeless encampment set...
Census: Relief programs staved off hardship in COVID crash
The young driver eventually drove into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on.
WATCH: 12-year-old driver leads officers on a pursuit in stolen SUV
The young driver eventually drove into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on.
RAW: 12-year-old leads deputies on pursuit
Steven Smalley booking photo from September 14, 2021.
Man fires at customer then steals his car