Gov. Ivey responds after campaign Facebook page is banned

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey is responding after she says Facebook temporarily banned her official campaign page.

In a statement, Gov. Ivey said Facebook banned her page since it was upset she was “standing in the way of President Biden”.

According to a Campaign Official, a post from September 10th led to the ban. The reason given by Facebook was that the post “goes against community standards.”

Her office appealed and the page was unbanned. They didn’t say exactly how long the page was down, but that the ban was “brief”.

The post in question is below:

You bet I’m standing in the way. And if he thinks he’s going to move me out of the way, he’s got another thing coming.... Posted by Kay Ivey on Friday, September 10, 2021

The Governor’s statements continues, saying she won’t back down and is “fighting Washington” and big tech.

You can see the Governor’s full statement below:

“Facebook banned my campaign page this morning. We fought back and won. Evidently, they’re upset that I said I’m standing in the way of President Biden to protect Alabamians from this outrageous overreach by the federal government.

”If big tech thinks they can silence us and that I won’t fight back, then honey, they haven’t met me. They have another thing coming. I’m not backing down. I never will. We’re fighting Washington. We’ll fight big tech too.” — Governor Kay Ivey

