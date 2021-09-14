Advertisement

Geneva’s “Two Rivers One Heart” launching October 1

Geneva’s latest community outreach program.
Greater Geneva Chamber of Commerce building.
Greater Geneva Chamber of Commerce building.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After months of preparation the Greater Geneva Chamber of Commerce is working to bring several groups together with their newest community outreach, Two Rivers One Heart.”

This program will serve to provide access to local social services in conjunction with Wiregrass 211, further enhance economic growth and provide a platform for upcoming events, activities, and places of interest in the area.

Shelby Danley, President of the Greater Geneva Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber saw a need to work with local and county government.

“It’s a way to organize different avenues for people to seek resources, whether that be financial, or physical, ideas, ways that people can come together with new ideas and new suggestions, just ways we can all work together,” Danley said.

On Monday Danley met with county leaders to explain how the program will work. The official campaign will launch on Friday, October 1st.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
UAB nurses demand better pay
Nurses claim travel nurses are “contributing to problems” for Alabama staffing nurses
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Houston County Sheriff's Office Major Bill Rafferty. whose investigation led to voter fraud...
Cheating during elections and what this man did about it
Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in...
4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta

Latest News

Headland downtown square electrical improvement project nears completion
Headland downtown square electrical improvement project nears completion
City of Ashford seeking bids for several renovation projects
City of Ashford seeking bids for several renovation projects
Coffee County School System logo
Several upgrades coming to Coffee County Schools
New teen program coming to the Wiregrass Museum of Art
New teen program coming to the Wiregrass Museum of Art