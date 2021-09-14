Geneva’s “Two Rivers One Heart” launching October 1

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After months of preparation the Greater Geneva Chamber of Commerce is working to bring several groups together with their newest community outreach, Two Rivers One Heart.”

This program will serve to provide access to local social services in conjunction with Wiregrass 211, further enhance economic growth and provide a platform for upcoming events, activities, and places of interest in the area.

Shelby Danley, President of the Greater Geneva Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber saw a need to work with local and county government.

“It’s a way to organize different avenues for people to seek resources, whether that be financial, or physical, ideas, ways that people can come together with new ideas and new suggestions, just ways we can all work together,” Danley said.

On Monday Danley met with county leaders to explain how the program will work. The official campaign will launch on Friday, October 1st.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.