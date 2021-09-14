FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 3
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Vote for our Friday Night Football Player of the Week!
Here are the nominees:
Dale County QB Alex Banks - 317 total yards & 5 TDs
New Brockton QB Kaden Cupp - 311 total yards & 5 TDs
Cottonwood RB Mekhi Anglin - 189 yards rushing & 3 TDs. returned a kickoff for a TD
Voting ends Thursday at noon.
