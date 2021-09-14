First-time Alabama student wins national junior Beta president title

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For the first time in the state of Alabama, a young student has earned herself the title of the national junior Beta club president, and it just so happens she’s right here in the Wiregrass.

After winning the Alabama state Beta convention, eighth grader Charlee Chandler of Rehobeth Middle School went to compete for the national title.

“It was just a surreal moment, where it was like, I did it,” explained Charlee Chandler, national junior Beta president.

This summer Charlee Chandler won the title of the national junior Beta club president.

Chandler continued, “I finally accomplished something that means so much to me and I finally have a chance to give back to an organization that has given me so much, so many opportunities.”

Dedicated campaigning and a “Charlie Brown” themed speech landed Chandler the position.

“When she did her speech on the stage, it just rocked the house,” explains Donna Turner, Beta club sponsor. “Everyone came up to us and was like, oh you’re Charlee’s school, so, we became known as Charlee’s school after that instead of Rehobeth Middle School.”

Chandler credits Beta club with molding her into the person she is today.

“It has shown me what good character truly is, and it has shown me how to be a leader in my community,” says Chandler. “Being a leader isn’t about being the loudest in the room, but it’s about being the person that supports everybody in the room.”

Rehobeth Middle’s principal Mark Fairris believes Chandler truly embodies the Beta motto: “Let us lead by serving others.”

“I was extremely proud,” explained Mark Fairris, Principal of Rehobeth Middle School. “I know what Charlee’s capable of, I see what she does at this school, I see what our Beta club does, and just to be the first Alabama school to have a national president, that’s awesome.”

Chandler is not stopping her Beta club achievements here.

She plans to keep competing for titles when she reaches high school and says a state-wide service project is just one of the several goals she’s already setting for her presidency.

Chandler encourages all schools that don’t already have a Beta club, to highly consider starting one for their students, saying she wants everyone to experience the positive impacts Beta club has brought into her life.

