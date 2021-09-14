Advertisement

Federal government to investigate conditions of Georgia prisons

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2021 file photo, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke speaks at a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington. The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday announced a statewide civil rights investigation into Georgia prisons. Clarke, who oversees the department's civil rights division, said the investigation will be comprehensive but will focus on “harm to prisoners resulting from prisoner-on-prisoner violence.” (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (STAFF AND WIRE) - The U.S. Department of Justice has announced a statewide civil rights investigation into Georgia prisons.

The investigation will examine whether Georgia gives prisoners reasonable protection from physical harm at the hands of other prisoners.

The department also will continue investigating whether the state provides lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex prisoners protection from sexual abuse by other prisoners and by staff.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the department’s civil rights division, said “the Justice Department’s investigations into prison conditions have been successful at identifying systemic constitutional violations and their causes, fixing those causes and stopping the violations. We are investigating prison violence and abuse in Georgia’s prisons to determine whether Constitutional violations exist, and if so, how to stop them.”

The investigation will be conducted under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act (CRIPA).

