Federal government to investigate conditions of Georgia prisons

ATLANTA, Ga. (STAFF AND WIRE) - The U.S. Department of Justice has announced a statewide civil rights investigation into Georgia prisons.

The investigation will examine whether Georgia gives prisoners reasonable protection from physical harm at the hands of other prisoners.

The department also will continue investigating whether the state provides lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex prisoners protection from sexual abuse by other prisoners and by staff.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the department’s civil rights division, said “the Justice Department’s investigations into prison conditions have been successful at identifying systemic constitutional violations and their causes, fixing those causes and stopping the violations. We are investigating prison violence and abuse in Georgia’s prisons to determine whether Constitutional violations exist, and if so, how to stop them.”

The investigation will be conducted under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act (CRIPA).

