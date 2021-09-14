Advertisement

Dothan Commission Dist. 2 Runoff Election

Vote here sign outside of a voting precinct.
Vote here sign outside of a voting precinct.(WLOX)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Voting is taking place for a runoff election for the District 2 place on the Dothan City Commission.

The race is between Aristotle Kirkland and Phil Kirksey who finished first and second in last month’s vote. Both are political newcomers.

As of 5:30 PM voter turnout has been low, with only around 155 current total votes combined between the two polling locations.

The polls are set to close at 7 PM.

We’ll have results for on the WTVY News 4 Facebook page, wtvy.com, and on News 4 at Ten.

