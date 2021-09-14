Advertisement

Doctors spreading misinformation about COVID vaccine in trouble?

By Alan Collins
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama health leaders said one of the biggest problems for getting more people vaccinated is misinformation, but the problem becomes greater when it comes from doctors.

Alabama health leaders said there are doctors out there who are spreading misinformation about the COVID vaccines. It’s a small number but it’s a problem. While most may not face any sort of penalty some could risk losing their medical license.

Back in July the Federation of State Medical Board’s board of directors released a statement warning doctors could face losing their licenses for spreading misinformation about COVID.

The statement was in response to an increase in vaccine misinformation in the country.

“We know well over 95% probably closer to 99% of doctors in America who have been offered the shots have taken the shots. I know there are doctors out there who have said otherwise,” Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer, ADPH said.

The Mississippi State of Board of Medical Licensure also sent out warnings about misinformation about COVID. Doctors are told they have an ethical responsibility to protect their patients.

“Doctors are not a homogenous group. There are different levels of training and expertise. There is no question there are times people’s political beliefs play into those sorts of things. That doesn’t happen often, but it does happen sometimes,” Harris said.

Despite the warnings it’s difficult for licensure boards to investigate all that is being said on social media or in a doctor’s office. Health leaders said it will be difficult to punish any number of doctors who may be spreading misinformation.

“What we hope is all medical providers will look at the best available medical evidence. The results are pretty clear. Most everybody needs to be vaccinated,” Harris said.

The Mississippi Board said misinformation erodes the public’s trust in the medical profession and puts the public at risk. Doctors could face suspension or lose of their medical license. It’s the Medical Boards responsibility to investigate these allegations. Dr. Harris said it is not the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey responds after campaign Facebook page is banned
Serrell Taylor is a respiratory therapist at Southeast Health. He overcame a deathly case of...
“I made it” - Respiratory Therapist survives COVID
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 3
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 3
Steven Smalley booking photo from September 14, 2021.
Man fires at customer then steals his car
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
September is National Suicide Prevention month.
Alabama’s suicide rate above national average, how to recognize the signs
Monoclonal antibody treatment distribution changing
Construction of ESCC's nursing wing is underway
Construction underway for ESCC nursing wing
Construction of ESCC's nursing wing is underway
Construction underway for ESCC nursing wing