Man fires at customer then steals his car

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Georgia man is charged with Attempted Murder and Robbery after he fired at a corner store customer then stole his car.

Police tell News 4 that 48-year-old Stephen Smalley, whose car had a flat tire, confronted the customer early Tuesday at the Shell store across from Southeast Health in Dothan.

“Smalley fired a round that was meant to strike the victim who had refused to turn over his car keys to Smiley, but the bullet barely missed,” said Lieutenant Scott Owens.

Frightened, the customer then handed over those keys and Smalley drove away in the stolen car.

Officers spotted him a few minutes later near the crime scene and took Smalley into custody without further incident.

The customer, who police have not publicly identified, told officers he first refused to hand over his keys to protect others.

“His biggest fear is the suspect, who he knew to be armed, would go inside the gas station where there were two female workers. He was able to buy time until police had been called,” Owens said.

He told News 4 it has not been determined if Smalley had used drugs prior to the incident.

