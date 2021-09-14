Coffee County working on alert system

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) --

Coffee County EMA is working to fix its alert system.

EMA announced the mass notification system they use to send alerts for severe weather switched how they send alerts to just those in the polygon of a storm.

This move comes after a tornado touched down in Jack 2-weeks ago.

“We want everybody to know that your system is still working even if it doesn’t go off it is just you are not in that particular warning area at that time and if we can get this changed and notify everybody it will go back to the way it was before,” said James Brown, Coffee County EMA director.

Brown hopes this change will be made in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.