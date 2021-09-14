NEW YORK, NY (CBS News) - Tuesday, September 14, marks a big milestone for both Broadway and New York City’s economic recovery from COVID. That’s when five of the most popular shows on the Great White Way will welcome back audiences for the first time since being shut down because of the pandemic: Hamilton, Wicked, Chicago, Lackawanna Blues, and The Lion King.

A talented ensemble from The Lion King paraded through Time Square, showing New York City the theatrical costumes and fanfare it’s been missing. “Today is a phenomenal day for Broadway because when Broadway returns, New York returns,” says President of The Broadway League Charlotte St. Martin.

The pandemic halted performances for 18 months, the longest shutdown the Great White Way has ever seen.

Sara Bareilles is the star of Waitress. Last month, it was the first musical to reopen since the pandemic. She is eager for others to follow. “It’s just a magic day for the entire theater community,” Bareilles says.

Times Square is already abuzz. Tourist Natalia Cruz from Mexico City says, “That’s amazing, I love theatre.” Brendan White of Los Angeles says, “I think if you’re a Broadway person, then you’re really excited that it’s back.”

While the pandemic still rages on, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is attributing Broadway’s comeback to science. “You know this is happening because of vaccination,” the mayor says.

Crowds must be vaccinated and wear masks. If all goes to plan, by the end of the year, 35 Broadway shows will be up and running again.

The director of marketing for TKTS, discount ticket booth, which also opened Tuesday, says tourist demand still isn’t quite as high as it used to be, so now is a great time to see a show if you can get to New York City.