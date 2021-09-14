Advertisement

Bill: No vaccines without parent’s permission

Alabama lawmakers will consider bill making parental consent mandatory for their minor children to receive vaccinations.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Alabama lawmakers will consider a bill making parental consent mandatory for unemancipated minors to receive vaccinations.

“I don’t see this as an anti-vaccination bill but, a parental rights bill,” sponsor Rep. Chip Brown (R-Mobile) told News 4 on Monday.

To reach the House floor, his measure must receive approval from the House health committee that Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan) chairs.

Lee said his concerns are the bill’s vagueness, something that he believes will be resolved during the process.

“I would guess, when it is all said and done, this bill will not look exactly as it does today so it’s hard to commit on whether you’re for it or against it,” Lee said.

Lee pointed out the bill does not specify what vaccines would be affected, but Brown clarified the bill requires parental permission for all of them, not just COVID.

“This gives parents control over the healthcare decisions of their children,” Brown said in a text to News 4.

On that point, he and Lee agree.

Alabama law, unrelated to Brown’s bill, allows children 14 and older to seek certain medical treatment without parental consent.

Another bill sponsored by Brown would allow parents to solely decide whether their children should wear masks to school.

