Abbeville Recreational Park renovations underway

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville is working to improve their recreation park and make the complex more family-friendly.

Renovations include new lighting, batting cages, and a playground. The department also bought adjourning land to add a additional parking lot.

Director Of Parks and Recreation Keith Barnes says the upgrades are paving the way for future kid-oriented programs.

“Our goal is for this to be a destination place for people to come and play. We want the best facilities possible for our kids first of all. And second of all, we want to be attractive to other people because of what it means for our town. What it means to our community,” Barnes said.

Funding for the project comes from grants and a city-matching fund. Construction is expected to wrap up next year.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.