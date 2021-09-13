The Wiregrass Museum of Art expands ‘Art After Hours’

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass Museum of Art will be making some new additions to it’s ‘Art After Hours’ program starting this week.

The program originally took a hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions and made a return as a quarterly event.

Now, art enthusiasts can enjoy the museum on the third Thursday of every month from 5:30 to 8 p.m..

“We are really excited about doing some new things at ‘Art After Hours,’” says Melissa Rea, Director of Advancement, Wiregrass Museum of Art. “More space at art making stations throughout the galleries, and we’re also incorporating live music into this event for the first time in a while. Each month we are featuring a local musician. Brad Clayton will be here with us this month. We look to welcome more musicians from the area and around the region to compliment the exhibition.”

The first extended version of this program will be Sept. 17. It is free to museum members and $5 for non-members.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

