Several upgrades coming to Coffee County Schools

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several exciting upgrades and new additions are underway at Coffee County Schools.

At a recent Board of Education meeting, Coffee County Schools superintendent Kelly Cobb outlined a 10-part, 12.15-million-dollar improvement plan.

The first two of a 10-part plan are already in the works.

One of those is a new gym at Zion Chapel.

“They have roughly over 800 students,” explains Kelly Cobb, Superintendent of Coffee County Schools. “So, a larger and newer improved gym was due.”

The current gym doesn’t meet high school athletic requirements and the new gym will be completed just in time for basketball season.

“We are probably about 70% finished with the new gymnasium for Zion Chapel and hoping to move in sometime in November,” explained Cobb.

Part two is six new classrooms being added at New Brockton High School.

An administrative office, restrooms and storm shelter will also be constructed.

Cobb says, “It is predicted to be finished in the Spring of 2022.”

This will be similar to New Brockton Elementary’s recent improvements.

“We have fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students in those 12 classrooms, and their up and running with students and teachers in those,” said Cobb.

Future renovations at the school include renovating New Brockton Elementary’s gym into a cafetorium to expand seating.

Cobb explained, “When we move out of this COVID-19 phase, we can get them back into a lunchroom and have traditional style breakfast and lunches for those kids.”

Kinston High School will also see improvements.

A new lunchroom and renovating the current lunchroom for storage and classroom space is expected.

Superintendent Kelly Cobb believes it’s a no brainer.

“We owe it to them, you know, to provide high quality, state-of-the art facilities and that’s what we’re trying to do in Coffee County,” finished Cobb.

Many of the upgrades are necessary due to increased enrollment.

The number of students in Coffee County has increased by 233 this year, making a total of 2,639 enrolled students’ system wide.

Last year, the district saw an increase of only 50 students.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

