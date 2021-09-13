Rain Chances To Increase This Week

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will be increasing later in the week as we track moisture from Nicholas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive later Wednesday, with even more rain for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will average in the middle 80s for highs and lower 70s for lows.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray PM shower is possible. High near 87°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 71°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 85° 40%

THU: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 83° 60%

FRI: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 84° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 86° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas 1-2 feet.

