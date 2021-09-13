Advertisement

Quiet to start the week, turning wetter mid-week

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Monday will feature mostly sunny skies with a stray shower or two possible in the afternoon, however, most will stay dry. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s for highs most of the week with clouds increasing Tuesday with tropical moisture again becoming abundant. Rain chances will slightly increase heading toward Thursday as tropical storm Nicholas curves back around along the coast.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 89. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy Low near 71. Winds Light/variable. 0%

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 87° Winds E 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 85° 30%

THU: Partly sunny. Low: 70° High: 89° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, stray showers. Low: 70° High: 89° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, stray showers. Low: 70° High: 89° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, a shower or two. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate Chop. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

