Ozark preparing for first annual Oktoberfest

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A little bit of Germany is taking over Downtown Ozark, as the city is getting set to host their first Oktoberfest.

It was a plan John Varney thought he could accomplish himself.

“We started alone with just the Loose Brick Coffee house along with the Blue Agave and it just grew,” said John Varney - Owner of Benchmark and Ozark Cigars.

But it ended up turning into much more.

“I’m really excited for the fact that it’s not just myself but it’s a lot of businesses and vendors and sponsors coming together to make something grow organically,” said Varney.

While the city has their own planned events, this was one where the businesses came together.

Businesses like, Sanders Plumbing and Electrical, Lannie’s Mustard Seed, Slap Nuts Cattle Co, CB Kettle Corn and Truth Serum Football to name a few.

“They all have the same thing in mind that’s bringing something to Ozark concentrating what the city can do for them it’s what the businesses can do for the city,” said Varney.

With a menu of German foods from Difilippos and Blue Agave and a full list of actives being hosted by the businesses.

“We’ve got Barefield’s which is a clothing store that is going to sponsor putting the football game up, along with Market on Broad doing a costume contest we have a hotdog eating contest, cornhole, and a dunk booth”

Lil Jimmy Reed will be apart of the festivities playing throughout the day. Oktoberfest Grand Marshall – Ryan McGarvey – will kick everything off at 2pm on Saturday September 18th with events lasting until 8pm.

To find a list of activities going on you can go to the Benchmark Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.