Advertisement

Now is your chance to stay inside a spud

The spud includes everything you need for a night’s stay, including a custom-made bed and a...
The spud includes everything you need for a night’s stay, including a custom-made bed and a refrigerator.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Here’s your chance to sleep inside a giant potato.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is now open in Boise. The 6-ton potato is made of steel, plaster and concrete.

It’s been around since 2012, touring the country, but it has recently been transformed into a cozy Airbnb.

It includes everything you need for a night’s stay, including a custom-made bed and a refrigerator.

To celebrate the big spud, McAlister’s Deli is launching a sweepstakes for a free four-day stay at the potato hotel.

The winner will also get a ride on the Big Idaho Potato Truck, a semitrailer that carries a 4-ton fiberglass potato.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
UAB nurses demand better pay
Nurses claim travel nurses are “contributing to problems” for Alabama staffing nurses
Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in...
4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta
Houston County Sheriff's Office Major Bill Rafferty. whose investigation led to voter fraud...
Cheating during elections and what this man did about it
Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden to survey wildfire damage, make case for spending plan
FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, a protester holds a sign outside a closed gate at the...
US steps up effort to unite families separated under Trump
LIVE: Congress holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
The U.S. Capitol is the site of a congressional 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Monday.
Congress to hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony
U.S. Capitol Police officers noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington,...
Capitol Police arrest man outside DNC with bayonet, machete