New teen program coming to the Wiregrass Museum of Art

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “Programming by teens, for teens,” is the motto for the 12 lucky students selected for the inaugural teen committee coming to the Wiregrass Museum of Art.

“This is a teen council of sorts,” says Brook McGinnis, Education Director, Wiregrass Museum of Art.

McGinnis knows that giving adolescents a platform to utilize their creativity and skill set is critical.

“You’re going to learn project management, event management coordination, budgeting, marketing,” says McGinnis.

The museum had teen programs in the past, but this year, they’re trying a different approach.

“It’s been successful, but we really want to make sure that we were giving teens what they wanted,” says McGinnis.

The program is also open to high school juniors and seniors and not just those interested in art.

“We want students who are motivated, love the museum, who love to come here, or maybe you’re curious about the museum and how museums operate,” says McGinnis.

Those who are selected for the program will also receive a small reward of $300.

McGinnis says she is excited for applications to start rolling in and see the ideas and skills the committee will bring to the area.

The deadline for applications will be Sept. 17.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

