Advertisement

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week honors country’s 3.6 million truckers

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a week to honor and thank professional truck drivers...
National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a week to honor and thank professional truck drivers for their hard work and commitment.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a week to honor and thank professional truck drivers for their hard work and commitment.

Truck drivers support nearly everything we do every day, delivering everything we need from fuel to food to emergency supplies and vaccines. Over the last year and a half, truck drivers have been even more crucial to moving America forward, providing support through the pandemic and aid to hurricane victims.

This year, the appreciation will take place from September 12-18.

A few facts about truck drivers in the United States:

  • The average trucker will drive over 100,000 road miles per year. That works out to nearly 40 trips across the United States.
  • Truckers deliver about 10 billion tons of freight, or about 70 percent of all the freight moved in the U.S.
  • The trucking industry is made up of 3.6 million men and women. About 6% of the nation’s truck drivers are women.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week was founded by the American Trucking Association in 1998.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
UAB nurses demand better pay
Nurses claim travel nurses are “contributing to problems” for Alabama staffing nurses
Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in...
4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta
Houston County Sheriff's Office Major Bill Rafferty. whose investigation led to voter fraud...
Cheating during elections and what this man did about it
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 750K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Zach Hatcher
Quiet to start the week, turning wetter mid-week
ADPH says it is safe to receive the flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
Will Alabama repeat last year’s ‘mild’ flu season?
WTVY News 4 at Ten - DOTHAN 9/11 VOD - clipped version
WTVY News 4 at Ten - DOTHAN 9/11 VOD - clipped version