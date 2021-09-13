Advertisement

Headland downtown square electrical improvement project nears completion

Headland electrical upgrades(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Headland’s downtown square has been undergoing some electrical upgrades this summer, and city leaders say those improvements are almost complete.

Electrical boxes and a new generator are just a few of the improvements crews have been working on the last few months.

Community organizers say they have also added power outlets around the square with built-in lights. Chamber Director Adrienne Wilkins says the improvements are changing the overall atmosphere for events, like Under the Oaks and the Harvest Festival.

“What that will do is provide more power for our downtown events. So it will add and enhance our ambiance. Instead of having lots of generators going for our food trucks and certain vendors, you’ll be able to enjoy just the sounds of the music or the people,” Wilkins says.

The Chamber hopes to have the improvements complete in time for the Harvest Festival.

Wilkins says additional improvements are also in the works.

