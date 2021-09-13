Advertisement

Ga. grandma arrested after 4-year-old finds gun, shoots himself

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MACON, Ga. (AP) — The grandmother of a 4-year-old boy who was shot and killed in her home has been arrested in connection with the case.

Kawana Liggins, 50, of Macon, faces a charge of tampering with evidence.

The boy, Kameron Ross of Warner Robins, fatally shot himself Friday after finding a gun while visiting Liggins.

The sheriff’s office stated that the boy found a firearm inside the apartment and accidentally shot himself.

Investigators said they believe the gun was brought into the apartment by two teens.

