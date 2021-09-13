Advertisement

Coffee County trending down in COVID-19 cases

By Nick Brooks
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) --

Coffee County could soon see some relief from the Coronavirus.

As of Monday, the CDC lists the county at 232 positive COVID-19 cases over the last 7 days.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 139.

The difference, the health department limits their data to molecular diagnostic tests, ones checked in a lab.

Either way, the case count is trending downward.

“Usually, it takes about four weeks from the first time we start noticing cases until we start seeing an up in hospitalizations,” said James Brown, Coffee County EMA director. “Well, it’s the same way, on the way down. As the cases dwindle then the hospitalizations start dwindling but it’s a four-to-six-week time period that it takes over before we see those significant drops.”

Vaccination rates in Coffee county are still low, although those numbers are climbing across the state.

Over 50% of Alabamians have gotten at least the first dose.

